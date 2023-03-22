First Alert: Severe storms possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Wing Wednesday! Temperatures are turning warm as we start off the morning in the upper 40s to 50s today! Highs are in the lower 80s this afternoon and rain free weather conditions stick around. Plan some outdoor activities for the next couple of days as there will be plenty of sunshine to enjoy. Be sure to stay hydrated as highs are increasing into the upper 80s. A summer-like feel as we go throughout the next few days before a cold front system swings across the state of Mississippi Friday. Get your umbrellas ready for Friday as showers return over the area. Also, go over your tornado safety plan with your family before Friday, because the next chance for severe weather is also possible. A level 2, out of 5, slight risk for severe weather remains in place for Friday with the possibility for hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated as we approach Friday evening. Stay safe and have a wonderful Wednesday!

