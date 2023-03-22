FIRST ALERT: Severe storms remain possible for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A cold front will cross our area on Saturday, but strong to severe storms are expected ahead of it as early as Friday. Starting Friday afternoon, the atmosphere will be prime for scattered showers & storms....some of which could reach severe limits. It looks like we’ll have a few rounds for possible severe storms...starting late Friday afternoon / evening... another round around Midnight...then a last dose around daybreak on Saturday. All forms of severe weather will be possible (including tornadoes) so have multiple ways of getting severe alerts.

Behind the storms, the actual front won’t cross until Saturday afternoon...leading to more 80s for Saturday. However, behind the front, it cools down for Sunday and Monday. Not just because of cooler air coming in, but another system moves in Sunday (a stalled front)...leading to rounds of rain leading into the new work week.

