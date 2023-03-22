Health official gives tips to those dealing with allergy symptoms

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Spring has sprung and that means many allergy sufferers are dealing with increased levels of pollen.

According to pollen.com, pollen is one of the most common allergens in the country with more than 67 million people dealing allergy symptoms.

Those symptoms may include nasal congestion, irritated eyes, sneezing, and runny nose.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield, the District Medical Officer with the Alabama Department of Health, has some tips for those experiencing these symptoms.

“Things that you might can do inside your home would be to think about adding more filtration for your indoor air, but again that’s one of those things that might be minimally helpful. Things that are more helpful is treating your symptoms with over-the-counter or prescriptions medication of which there are many and/or visiting with a specialists or someone who can identify your allergy and potentially give you some treatment that might be helpful in reducing your medication use, symptoms or both,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

The department of health encourages you to contact your local health providers for additional information or assistance with your allergies.

