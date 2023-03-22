Jones Co. grandmother arrested on drug charge, child endangerment

Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.
Stephanie Williams, 48, Laurel.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Cam Bonelli and WDAM Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Jones County grandmother is behind bars today after a search turned up drugs in her home.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents, assisted by patrol deputies, executed a narcotics search warrant overnight on Tuesday at a residence on McMillan Road in the Sharon community.

According to JCSD, 48-year-old Stephanie Williams of Laurel was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and child endangerment.

The sheriff’s department said Willams’ two young grandchildren were in the residence where seven grams of methamphetamine were reportedly found.

Williams is incarcerated in the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending her initial appearance Wednesday at 1 p.m. in Jones County Justice Court. She was given a $10,000 bond on the child endangerment charge and a $15,000 bond on the possession with intent charge.

