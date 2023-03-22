Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department nabs Hinds County murder suspect

Jocquiez Williams
Jocquiez Williams(Jackson Police Department)
By Ross McLeod
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man wanted for murder and kidnapping in Hinds County was arrested by a Lauderdale County deputy Sunday night, but his true identity took some time to unravel because he gave fake names.

Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun told News 11 that Jocquiez Deshaundre Williams was arrested Sunday, Mar. 19, after he was pulled over at the intersection of 22nd Avenue and B Street.

Williams ran from the car, leading to a deputy chasing him and using a stun gun. Calhoun said Williams was then searched, and a handgun was found on him.

Calhoun said Williams gave multiple fake names. The sheriff’s department fingerprinted him to find his information.

Williams’ true identity was verified late Tuesday and revealed he had active warrants for murder and kidnapping in Hinds County.

For more information about his previous arrests and information on his charges from our sister station WLBT click here.

