Loose Caboose Festival is set to celebrate 20 years

NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - The Loose Caboose Festival is coming back to Newton for a huge milestone year.

The Loose Caboose Festival started in Newton, MS in 2003, making this year’s festival its 20th anniversary celebration.

The festival will be held April 1st and will have all the fun and exciting activities everyone has come to love.

“It’s our biggest festival that we do every year here in downtown newton. It brings in thousands and thousands of people that day. We have over 100 vendors that will be here. We have a dinosaur experience. We have a wagon ridde, magic show, kids zones, and we have entertainment all day. Emily White is our headliner this year. We also have local entertainment.” said Nena Hammond, Executive Director of the Newton Chamber of Commerce.”

Hammond states they are still accepting applications for vendors for this year’s festival.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.