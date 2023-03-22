MBI asking for public’s help in Rasheem Carter death investigation

The Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer said no cause of death “could be reasonably determined,” based on the condition of the remains.
Rasheem Ryelle Carter
Rasheem Ryelle Carter(Laurel Police Department)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is asking for the public’s help after stepping in to assist the Smith County Sheriff’s Department in the death investigation of Rasheem Carter.

Carter was reported missing by his family on October 2nd, 2022. On November 2nd, 2022, his skeletal remains were found on a property in Smith County.

MBI has assisted local law enforcement in conducting interviews, investigating the area where the remains were found, and investigating tips to help determine the last known whereabouts of Carter.

A forensic anthropology examination was completed by the Mississippi State Medical Examiners Officer on February 2nd, 2023.

Based solely upon the condition of Carter’s remains, no cause of death “could be reasonably determined” by the medical examiner’s office.

However, if you ask his family members and attorneys, they believe the 25-year-old was targeted and killed.

“This is not a natural death,” said Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump. “This represents a young man who was killed.”

If you have any information, you are asked to submit a tip to mbitips@dps.ms.gov.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees....
Waiting on Zaxby’s to open?
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Reports March 9-20, 2023
Meridian Community College ends their season falling to Dodge City 83-63 in round one of the...
MCC ends their impressive season in round one of the NJCAA tournament
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023

Latest News

The shooting happened at Bradford Place Wednesday morning.
2 Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputies shot; suspect in custody
Alabama State Capitol
Buy Alabama’s Best 2023 campaign launches Wednesday
Go over safety plan with family
First Alert: Severe storms possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning
MPSD votes to approve 2023-2024 school year reconfiguration plan - clipped version