MPSD votes to approve 2023-2024 school year reconfiguration plan

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Public School District voted to approve its reconfiguration plan for the district for the 2023-2024 school year Tuesday night.

This plan will consolidate elementary schools. So, if you’re an MPSD parent listen up because these changes may affect where your kids attend school.

Here’s a breakdown of the plan:

Oakland Heights students will be moved to Carver, once a middle school, now Carver Elementary. Students at T.J. Harris Upper Elementary will be split between Crestwood and the new Carver Elementary. T.J. Harris Lower Elementary will now be Little Wildcat Academy. Three and four-year-olds will be there and then T.J Harris Upper will become the administrative complex.

The school board also approved a State of Emergency declaration for Carver Elementary Tuesday night. Here’s what MPSD Board of Trustees President, Sally Gray had to say about that.

“With moving students from Oakland Heights to Carver. We’re going to have little bitty ones and Carver obviously previously was a junior high and middle school and we need to be ready for those itty bitty children, kindergarten and first graders, to be on the first floor of the building and be safe and basically have restrooms that accommodate our younger students. So, the emergency declaration allows us to bypass some of the normal bidding requirements and get things in place for our students so that we’re ready for the little ones come August,” said Gray.

Gray said with these changes the board is staying mindful of their enrollment numbers and demographics while giving everyone the best environment possible to maximize student learning.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.