Funeral services for Mr. Christopher Edward Wald will begin at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home chapel with Dr. Tim Willis officiating. Interment will follow at Daleville Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mr. Wald, 48, of Clinton, formerly of Meridian, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Christopher was born January 20, 1975 in Jacksonville, FL to Bernadette and Gary Wald. They moved to Mississippi at a young age where he went on to graduate from West Lauderdale High School. Chris graduated from Hinds Community College in Raymond, MS in 2010. He worked as a Business Systems Analyst at The Mississippi State Department of Health. Christopher was an avid reader, and loved listening to Podcast and Comedy Shows. He loved his family including his wife and their daughter Isabella. He was an excellent cook and loved hosting pool parties at his home for family and friends. Mr. Wald played a large part in keeping all things IT running in the Mississippi Public Health Association Annual Meetings. He will be remembered as an eager learner who was always conscientious of fulfilling his duties. Christopher continues to give the gift of life by being a registered organ donor and was able to give two people the gift of sight.

Chris is survived by his loving wife of nearly 20 years, Dr. Amy Radican-Wald; their daughters, Isabella Bernadette Wald and Kimberly Theresa Wright; His sister, Susan Ann Rawls (Billy); mother and father-in-law, Tamara and Rick Radican; his brother and sister-in-law, Chris and Coral Radican; close uncle and aunts, Chuck and Catherine Wright and Billie Wright; his life-long best friend, Ben Hutcherson; and close friend and neighbor, JoAnn Stokes, as well as a host of extended family members.

Mr. Wald is preceded in death by his parents Anna Bernadette Wright and Gary Wald; his maternal grandparents, William B and Anna Ruth Wright; and his beloved thirteen year old dog, Bailey Wald.

Pallbearers will be Benjamin Hutcherson, Chris Radican, Rick Radican, Chuck Wright, Bill Scott, and Chad Cassatt. Honorary pallbearers will be Bill Rawls, Taylor Scott, and Tony Willis.

The Wald family suggests memorials be made as donations to the Mississippi Public Health Association in lieu of flowers.

The Wald family will receive guests from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at the funeral home.

