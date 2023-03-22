Graveside services for Mrs. Clora Westbrook will begin at 12:00 PM Friday, March 24, 2023 at Clay Memorial Cemetery in Cuba, AL, with Reverend Jack Kern officiating. Interment will follow graveside rites. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Westbrook, 95, of Russell, passed away peacefully, Wednesday March 22, 2023 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

“Nanny” as she was affectionately known was a lifelong homemaker and devoted grandmother. She was a long-time member of Russell Baptist Church. She was a true Southern Lady, who taught her granddaughters the value of a quality purse and matching shoes. She always showed the characteristics of grace, class, kindness, and sometimes, tough love. She will be truly missed by all who knew her.

Mrs. Clora is survived by her daughter, Joyce Westbrook Reed; her granddaughters, Missy Reed Cook (TR), Jan Reed Smith, Kim Reed Burton (David); her sister-in-law, Betty Cosby, as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Westbrook is preceded in death by her parents, Jim and Emma Cosby; her husband, J.C. Westbrook; Son-in-law, Doug Reed; her brothers, John Cosby, Wilmer Cosby, and James Cosby; her sisters, Faye Perdue and Bessie Shackelford; and her grandson-in-law, Darren Smith.

The Westbrook family suggests memorials be made as donations to Gideons International, Russell Baptist Church, or to a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

Robert Barham Family Funeral Home6300 Hwy 39 NorthMeridian, MS 39305PH:601-693-8482Fax:601-693-8721

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.