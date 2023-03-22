Newton Municipal School District is proposing an 11-million-dollar Bond Issue

Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT
NEWTON, Miss. (WTOK) - Residents of the City of Newton will have an important choice to make in a special election on March 28th.

Newton Municipal School District is proposing an 11-million-dollar bond issue for the betterment of Newton Elementary and the Newton High School Gym. Both facilities are outdated and need major additions for the safety of students and staff. The bond issue will mean a tax increase to residents estimated to be less than $250 per year. One group feels the increase is well worth the cost.

“I’m here in support of the “Newton Municipal School District Bond Issue Vote Yes.” The bond issue is basically a loan that taxpayers will basically pay back, but the bond issue is for the betterment of our students and our schools. When we have better schools, it creates better communities.” said Alice Dawkins-Hopson, part of the Vote Yes committee

Newton City Alderman, Michael Hillie, stated “If our school is improving the community and help improve the community then it helped towards industry, businesses and things that come to our city. They look at schools and fire protection, police protection.”

The vote will be held March 28th at the Newton High School Gym. To learn more about the bond issue, you can view the power point presentation the school presented to the community, plus other information on the bond, here.

