Renaldo Hopkins speaks on run for Clarke Co. District 1 Justice Court Judge

CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) -The seat for Justice Court Judge of district one in Clarke County is hot with seven candidates running for the position, but tonight’s candidate thinks he has what it takes to win.

Renaldo “Bojack” Hopkins has hopped in the race for Clarke County Justice Court Judge of district one believing he is the right man for the job, he said that his experience as a community member and representative allows him to know what the people of Clarke County need for him to do the job at hand.

“I’m an original Clarke Countian I grew up here, went to school here. I love this place to call home, you know. And went off and served in the military. But you know, this is home here in Clarke, kind of wonderful little small town. You know everybody, everybody knows everybody you know, and I think I’d be a good, good candidate for this position. Uphold the honor that. That’s been held for 20-something years by judge Bartee, and I think I’m the man to succeed,” said Hopkins.

Hopkins has never served in any position like this before but believes with the right discipline and heart one can do anything.

“I know I’m honorable. I’m a veteran, who served in the United States Air Force, and a veteran of the gulf war. Desert shield, desert storm. I have a bachelor’s degree in Christian education. I’ve been a pastor for almost 10 years at new prospect missionary baptist church in savoy. So just being a child of God,” said Hopkins.

As a judge, you must uphold the law and Hopkins believes that citizens must follow the law and that if they don’t he will be sure to provide the proper sentence.

“You have to be as tough as the law. Now you know there. There are a lot of, you know, crimes that are continuing crimes. I think you have to be a little more firm on those to kind of help deter, you know, people from committing those crimes. So you have to be firm with it and you know you have to come over, you have to go to the extent,” said Hopkins.

News 11 is still speaking with candidates for local offices up for this year’s election, so stay tuned to hear what each candidate has to say about their run for office.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.