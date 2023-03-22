Crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County

MHP responded to reports of serious crash in Neshoba County.
MHP responded to reports of serious crash in Neshoba County.(MGN)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT
NESHOBA COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol received reports of a serious crash on Highway 19 in Neshoba County Wednesday evening. Neshoba County Sheriff Eric Clark said it happened on Highway 19 North near the Bethsaida community.

Traffic was being diverted to Hwy. 492 at House to allow for a helicopter to land for transport.

News 11 will update with additional information as we receive it.

