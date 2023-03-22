School funding and ballot initiative among the issues still in limbo as session winds down

(WLBT)
By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Lawmakers are down to their final days at the State Capitol for the 2023 session, and two of those issues you’ll want to hear about are still in limbo.

The state constitution gives you a voice when you think elected leaders have neglected issues you find important. However, lawmakers are taking it down to the wire again with finding a way to restore that right to you.

“It did get to this point last year, and it stalled out during conference,” noted Sen. Tyler McCaughn.

But the resolution in its current form has some members questioning whether it would be a step in the right direction.

“I don’t believe that it actually helps the people have a voice in the state of Mississippi,” said Rep. Daryl Porter. “It’s a horrible, horrible plan, in order to, in order to fix something that was really simple by changing those congressional districts from four from five to four.”

Senators initially proposed more than doubling the number of signatures needed to get an issue on the ballot. But two weeks ago, the House lowered it to the number previously required, around 106,000. Still, they’d restrict the topics, including no referendums related to abortion. Voters would also only be allowed to change state law, not the constitution, as they previously could.

“Conference is where a lot of the quirks get worked out the differences between the two sides,” said McCaughn. “And maybe even some of the input from the Governor’s office because everybody has to remember, the governor mentioned he has to sign whatever legislation we put forward.”

Another issue heading to one of those conference committees is school funding. Education advocates are putting on the pressure with calls to the switchboards.

“We have an opportunity here to make sure that every single Mississippi child has a shot at a great life at a really strong, high-quality education and a great life,” described Nancy Loome, The Parents’ Campaign Executive Director. “Everybody’s paying attention. They know there’s an extra billion dollars there, and they want their schools fully funded.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees....
Waiting on Zaxby’s to open?
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
A widespread freeze is expected tonight into Monday morning, with temperatures falling into the...
FIRST ALERT: Hard freeze tonight
Daily Docket 1
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 20, 2023
Daily Docket 4
Lauderdale County Arrest Reports March 9-20, 2023

Latest News

MPSD votes to approve 2023-2024 school year reconfiguration plan - clipped version
The school board also approved a State of Emergency declaration for Carver Elementary
MPSD votes to approve 2023-2024 school year reconfiguration plan
Gov. Kay Ivey discusses Alabama's budgets, rainy day accounts and debts in her 2023 state of...
Governor’s budgets propose one-time tax rebate, teacher pay raises
Mississippi Economic Council Tour makes a stop in Philadelphia.
Mississippi Economic Council Tour makes a stop in Philadelphia