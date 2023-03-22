Total Pain Care Team of the Week: Precise Diamonds Dance

HEIDELBERG, Miss. (WTOK) - This week’s Total Pain Care team of the week is the Precise Diamonds Dance team.

The Diamonds are led by their Head Coach Jennifer Whitfield. The Precise Diamonds recently performed at the New Orleans Pelicans, when the Pels took on the Lakers last week.

Congratulations to the Diamonds Dance team for being named our Total Pain Care team of the week.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.