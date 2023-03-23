2023 All Scholastic Sports Team: Jack Gibson

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Patrician Academy’s Jack Gibson loves football, his school, and a good amount of hardware. He is a recent AISA Football State Champion and recipient of AISA Lineman of the Year awarded by the Alabama Sports Writers Association. But, behind all of the accomplishments is a kid that any teach or coach would want at their school.

“Everybody looks up to Jack, Jack Gibson is such a great kid,” Head Football Coach Jonathan Lindsey said.” The fact that he does everything with joy. He’s such a a happy kid, he’s such a humble kid. He’s just a leader.”

That also extends into the classroom.

“I’ve had the privilege of teaching a lot of real good kids and he’s right up there with the best of them,” David Little, who has 40 years of teaching experience, said. “He’s super smart, he’s responsible, he’s mature, mature for his age. He’s definitely got a bright future ahead of him.”

When you talk to jack it becomes clear why he is held with so much esteem, but it is so hard to get him to talk about himself, he presents humility in every interaction, even when he finds himself chosen as one of the premier student athletes in our area.

“I was really surprised, really impressed, there are a lot of smart people, a lot of really good athletes in the area,” Jack said. “It’s a big honor and everybody treats it like a big honor around here.”

Jack is the second All Scholastic Scholar from Patrician Academy this year and joins a long list of others who have blossomed at the collegiate level.

“This place has a really special place in my heart,” Said Gibson. “I grew up here since kindergarten, day care. Just been here my whole life, it’s really special, especially to go out the way we did.”

