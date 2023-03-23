Ala. House approves mandatory minimum sentences for fentanyl

The war on fentanyl continues in the Alabama statehouse. Representatives unanimously passed a...
The war on fentanyl continues in the Alabama statehouse. Representatives unanimously passed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl.(Erin Davis)
By Erin Davis
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The war on fentanyl continues in the Alabama Statehouse Representatives unanimously passed a bill to create mandatory minimum sentences for possession of fentanyl.

The Alabama District Attorney’s Association worked closely with representative Matt Simpson, R-Baldwin County, on the legislation.

“The fentanyl we were dealing with really early was an opioid derivative and usually produced by pharmaceutical companies. But now all the fentanyl we say in Alabama is synthetic,” said executive director Barry Matson.

In the bill that unanimously passed in the House, one gram of fentanyl is a minimum of three years in jail, and up to eight grams means life in prison.

“If Alabama is on the leading forefront of the way to kind of go about this. I’m all about it,” said Simpson.

Representatives agree that the bill is needed for their constituents.

“We don’t know how many of our family members’ lives could be saved if we can stop some of this trafficking,” said Rep. Thomas Jackson, D-Clarke County.

The bill will also help district attorneys prosecute fentanyl traffickers. Matson says they need to punish the person behind the deadly drug.

“Someone is overdosing right now,” he says.

To address drug users, Rep. Simpson says money from a state opioid settlement will be used on education and drug prevention throughout the state.

The bill will now head to a Senate committee for debate before possible final passage.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Jocquiez Deshaundre Williams was arrested Mar. 19 but gave fake...
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department nabs Hinds County murder suspect
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $39,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in...
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child

Latest News

Have multiple ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Severe Risk for Friday
Bryan McLaughlin discusses run for Justice Court Judge of district 1 in Clarke County
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child
Senate Accountability, Efficiency and Transparency Committee Chairman John Polk said he liked...
Initiative plan dead in Mississippi’s 2023 session