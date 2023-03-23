ALEA warns of fraudulent phone calls

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency stated that they have recently been made aware of incidents where an individual or individuals were reported to be using ALEA’s sex offender registry to gather names listed on the website to possibly deceive or extort them.

According to ALEA, the individual(s) is posing as a law enforcement officer over the phone, attempting to scam registered sex offenders and gather funds.

ALEA asked that if you or a family member receive such a call, please get in touch with local law enforcement and report the incident immediately. Do not send money or provide credit card or bank information to the individual or individuals requesting the information or funds.

ALEA’s Sex Offender Registry utilizes OffenderWatch® to manage and monitor the whereabouts, conduct, and compliance status of the registered offenders in the state of Alabama. For additional information concerning this service, please click here.

