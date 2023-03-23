Bryan McLaughlin discusses run for Justice Court Judge in Clarke County

A political seat in Clarke County has seven candidates running for the position.
A political seat in Clarke County has seven candidates running for the position.
By Tynisha Jackson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A political seat in Clarke County has seven candidates running for the position. As News 11 continues its coverage of candidates running for District 1 Justice Court Judge, we introduce Bryan McLaughlin about his plans.

McLaughlin is from Shubuta. He’s a Southern Mississippi alumnus and earned a master’s degree in psychology from William Carey University. It led to him working for the Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation Services, as a case manager.

“It’s through that participation that I have learned how to be impartial, because I’m working with individuals with disabilities and I’m determining a lot of factors on whether or not they may ever work within their local communities. And I will transfer those same skills that I learned in being a case manager into being a justice court judge,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said his decision to run for Justice Court Judge was primarily based on his wanting to uphold the law and make sure people are being treated fairly in court.

“I want to study the law and I’m going to learn the law case by case on an individualized basis. I’m going to treat each case. So that means everyone is going to get a fair chance. But if you do wrong, there is a penalty for that wrong decision. I’m not going to cut corners. I’m not going to bend any rules. I’m going to be strictly by what the statute says and what the standards are. That’s what I’m going to uphold as a justice court judge,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said, if elected, he promises to be honest and effective and will not let the people of Clarke County down.

“It’s not about personal gain, it’s not about any type of self-interest, it’s about upholding the law,” said McLaughlin.

Tune in Friday as News 11 will speak with the last candidate for District 1 Justice Court Judge of Clarke County to get her story of why she is running for office.

