Cat saved after getting stuck on overpass ledge

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio. (Source: Facebook/San Antonio Animal Care Services)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (CNN) - A cat-astrophe was averted in San Antonio when a cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge last week.

A passerby reported the cat was trapped.

Two animal control workers came, won his trust and picked him up.

The cat has been named “Stunt Devil Bridges.”

He was checked out and found to be in good health except for an apparent respiratory infection.

He’s now available for adoption at the City of San Antonio’s Animal Care Services Shelter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MHP responded to reports of serious crash in Neshoba County.
Fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Jocquiez Deshaundre Williams was arrested Mar. 19 but gave fake...
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department nabs Hinds County murder suspect
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Go over safety plan with family
First Alert: Severe storms possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $39,000 in scholarship money to spouse

Latest News

A cat was rescued after getting stuck on an interstate highway overpass ledge in San Antonio.
STILLS: Cat saved from overpass in Texas
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS...
US denies Chinese claim it drove away American destroyer
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Dozens of boats destroyed in suspected arson at Washington marina
Video shows a massive marina fire that destroyed 30 boats in Seattle.
Arson suspect arrested, 30 boats destroyed