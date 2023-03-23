City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
NameBirth YearAddressCharge
SIMIYA N DAVIS19995404 31ST PL MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
MONISH ANSARI19981625 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MSDOMESTIC VIOLENCE
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 3:16 PM on March 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

