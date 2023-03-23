City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2023
|Name
|Birth Year
|Address
|Charge
|SIMIYA N DAVIS
|1999
|5404 31ST PL MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|MONISH ANSARI
|1998
|1625 28TH AVE MERIDIAN, MS
|DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 22, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 23, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
At 3:16 PM on March 22, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a church burglary in the 800 block of 47th Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
