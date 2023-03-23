County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
MHP responded to reports of serious crash in Neshoba County.
Fatal Crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Jocquiez Deshaundre Williams was arrested Mar. 19 but gave fake...
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department nabs Hinds County murder suspect
The City of Meridian said it has been told that there are no issues hiring staff or employees....
Waiting on Zaxby’s to open?
Go over safety plan with family
First Alert: Severe storms possible Friday evening into early Saturday morning

Latest News

A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
We want to give you the latest update in the ongoing talks about House Bill 1020. You’ve heard...
Questions raised about optics of House Bill 1020 conference committee
FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect