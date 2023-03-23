Election Coverage: Cleveland “Baba” Peebles runs for Justice Court Judge of District 1 in Clarke County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Another candidate for Justice Court Judge District one in Clarke County is the Mayor of Shubuta, Cleveland Peebles.

News 11 spoke with Peebles to find out why he wanted to run for this office.

Cleveland “Baba” Peebles has been in the public eye for decades and believes that with his background and experience working with people and for people, he is the right one for the job. Serving in many public offices, he said he is ready to take on a new role.

“I’ve been in politics all my life. First of all, I was a businessman. I had a service station in Shubuta, and then I became Supervisor and Alderman. Then I became a supervisor for like 6 terms and now and the mayor, and I got a chance to meet a lot of people, talk to a lot of people. When you supervise, you know, you got to take care of the people. They’re like being a mayor. So I think I can do good as a judge,” said Peebles.

Communication is key when it comes to holding an elected position, and Peebles believes that is a strong suit of his.

“Well, I wouldn’t say stand out. I would just say I’ve got a lot of experience with people being and being a political ring for almost 30. And I feel like I can, you know, communicate with anybody. And I think I’ll do a good job,” said Peebles.

And when it comes to crime, he plans to show each person that walks through his courtroom the respect they deserve.

" I plan to be reasonable practical, you know, and treat people the way I have always treated them in the past,” said Peebles.

After more than thirty years of serving in a public office, Peebles said he has learned a lot, but there is one characteristic that you must have to do the job right.

“Being patient for one thing, because a lot of things happen in the city, don’t happen in the county or whatever, and you get a chance to take complaints, you know, listen to people. And that’s what it’s all about and try to treat them good,” said Peebles.

