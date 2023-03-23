First Alert: Friday brings the next chance for severe weather

By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! A beautiful Spring day is ahead of us despite the summer-like feel. Highs are in the upper 80s and sunny skies await us. No rain to worry about through the day, but tonight a stray shower is possible ahead of Friday’s rainfall. I hope you all get outside and enjoy.

The viewing area is under a level 2 slight risk to a level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather. Know your tornado safety plan, because through the day on Friday isolated thunderstorms are possible before the front crosses late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out, damaging winds and hail is also possible, so be sure to stay updated with Storm Team 11. You can do so by downloading the FREE WTOK Weather app. Stay safe and have a lovely day.

