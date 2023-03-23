MCC preps for EMCC

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - An action packed weekend is set as MCC baseball continues their road trip and they will be traveling to Scooba to take on EMCC in a double header.

MCC is currently on a two game losing streak after dropping a pair of games to Pearl River on the road. The Eagles lost game one 7-3 and game two 7-6. However, the Eagles and Lions faced off earlier in the season as back in February, MCC beat EMCC at home 3-2. During Wednesday’s practice, MCC Head Coach Dillon Sudduth spoke on hitting the road to face the Lions and what he is preaching to his players leading up to this weekend.

“I think anytime you go on the road in our league, it’s really tough,” Sudduth said. “Most people play better at home so we are expecting a really tough game and a tough environment to go into on Saturday,” he said. “We need to command the strike zone more, we need to clean up things defensively. Offensively, have some better approaches and base running be a little bit more smarter and more aggressive. That starts and ends with coaching and we are gonna try to coach them harder and be better,” Sudduth added.

MCC is 18-8 for the season and 6-3 on the road.

Game one of the double header is scheduled for Saturday at 1:00 pm and game two follows at 4:00 pm.

