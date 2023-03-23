Melvia “Gwen” Gwendolyn Dearman

Melvia Gwendolyn “Gwen” Dearman age 95, of Meridian, Mississippi passed away on March 16, 2023, in her home in the presence of her family.

A Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Webb & Stephens Downtown in Meridian, MS with Reverend Bob Followell officiating. Visitation will be prior to the Service from 10:00 ~ 11:00 am and burial will take place at Meridian Memorial Park.

Gwen was born May 14th, 1927. She graduated from Vimville High School and worked at Bell South as a telephone operator. In 1950, she married the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Dearman. She had a generous and beautiful spirit, and her joy was in being a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, always considering others needs before her own. Her smile would light up a room, and she shared it with everyone she met. She will be greatly missed as she was dearly loved.

A longtime member of State Boulevard Baptist Church (now Faith Baptist) she touched many young lives serving as a children’s Sunday School teacher for many years.

She is survived by her daughter, Melanie Fuelling (Orrin), son, Reggie Dearman (Kathy) and grandson Andrew Dearman (Jessica). She is also survived by a brother, Milton “Buddy” Miller and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Eugene “Gene” Dearman, parents Vera Hall Miller and Walter Miller, a sister, Beatrice Taylor, and brothers Crayton Miller, Ed Miller, Billy E. Miller, James Miller, and Howard E. “Moody” Miller.

Her family wishes to express love and gratitude to her caregivers Melissa Johnson, Valerie Scott, Stephanie Clark, Crystal Clark, Yolanda Jones and Mary Cobb, who provided loving, gracious and exceptional care for Mrs. Gwen, and to the nurses and staff of Gentiva Hospice.

