Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child

Tonya Danielle Long and Fredrick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide.
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Two people in Choctaw County were charged this week with the death of their 3-year-old child, after a grand jury returned an indictment.

Tonya Danielle Long and Fredrick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in the boy’s death. He was found inside a hot car outside the family home in June 2022.

Bond was set at $3,000 each. Criminally negligent homicide is a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama, with the maximum penalty being one year in jail.

