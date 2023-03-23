‘Walk for O’ to honor beloved MCC teacher

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Tanya Ocampo was a teacher at MCC. She joined the staff in 2012 and quickly became loved by students and staff alike. So, when her life ended tragically Nov. 11, 2021, the loss was felt deeply, and the shock was very real. Even in the middle of their grief students knew something needed to happen to memorialize her.

“The day we found out that she had passed, that Friday, it was chaos. I was upset. The students, friends and co-workers,” said Flora Sumrall, Ocampo’s friend and a teacher at MCC. “And so, the students start, through tears, saying ‘we’re going to make this entire floor Ocampo’. I said I don’t think we can make it Ocampo Hall. Then they wanted to take her entire classroom and just make it into her room. We’re going to rename it. And I was like, I don’t think we can do that. And then somebody said, ‘Well, we’re going to have a walk, raise money for a scholarship’.”

With that idea, the ‘Walk for O’ was born. Students are hoping to use the walk to bring awareness to not only domestic abuse and mental illness, but also raise the funds needed to complete the endowment to fund the Tanya Renia Ocampo Scholarship.

Tanya Renia Ocampo (Robert Barham Family Funeral Home)

Tanya was passionate about MCC.

“She probably had more MCC shirts than the bookstore has in her size,” said Sumrall.

And she was passionate about education. So, it is only fitting that the scholarship be for a student attending MCC and going into the program Ocampo helped to teach.

“Under business office management. There’s business office management technology; her program was medical office management technology and now we have accounting. She was big on GED as well. So, we want to pull that in as well,” said Sumrall, when asked about the scholarship.

The ‘Walk for O’ will happen April 15. It’s going to be a huge event that will have something to offer for everyone.

Sumrall told us about the walk and its location.

“MCC’s track field. Right in the middle is our soccer field. So that’s where the vendors have items that they’re selling and all. So from 8:00 to 8:45 is going to be registration. Nine o’clock, our president Dr. Huebner, he will give the invocation and give the information, and we’ll take off walking. Some people run. Some people walk. Some people just simply come to support; some come to just eat. So, whatever, we just want people to come and, you know, spend their money.”

If you would like more information on how you may participate in the ‘Walk for O, visit the MCC website here.

