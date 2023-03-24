17-year-old charged in kidnapping ending in Houston shooting

The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials say one person has been fatally shot during a hostage rescue in Houston. In a statement, the FBI's Houston office said agents had been part of a multiday law enforcement operation to rescue a group of hostages. (Ralph Green/Houston Chronicle via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - A 17-year-old has been charged with kidnapping two migrants whose rescue this week from a Houston hotel by FBI agents after days of captivity ended in gunfire that killed another suspect.

Josiah Jackson was charged Friday with two counts of aggravated kidnapping in the abduction of a man and woman and the attempt to ransom them, Harris County court records show. The case filings do not list an attorney for Jackson, who is being held in a county jail ahead of a bond hearing.

The migrants were stopped on a highway northwest of Houston on Saturday and were forced into another vehicle by the kidnappers, according to a prosecutor. Officials have said little about what happened between then and Thursday morning, when the FBI says its agents rescued two migrants following the shooting in north Houston.

The FBI and various local law enforcement agencies offered little additional information Friday and the terse court records didn’t reveal much more.

Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland, a spokesman for the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said the suspected kidnappers fled as agents moved in. Gilliland said that “within a few minutes” deputies with a dog tracked down one of the suspects, who he declined to name, took him back to the scene and turned him over to the FBI. Jackson and “his deceased co-actor held two people for ransom, requiring (sheriff’s deputies) and the FBI to raid the location and rescue” them, prosecutors wrote in request that bail be set at $100,000. A prosecutor had previously said three migrants were kidnapped, but authorities have not said what happened to the possible third victim.

A person familiar with the matter previously told The Associated Press that the kidnappers demanded money from the family of at least one of the migrants and were paid, but then they asked for more. The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the case publicly, also said the kidnappers at one point sent the family a video showing them beating a man.

___

Bleiberg reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in...
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child
A 6-year-old boy was found naked in a cage inside a northeast Philly home, police said.
6-year-old boy found naked in cage, Philadelphia police say
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2023

Latest News

Neshoba County Superintendent Lundy Brantley has announced his retirement after 6 years with...
Neshoba County Superintendent, Dr. Lundy Brantley to retire
President Joe Biden meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill,...
Biden, Trudeau celebrate ‘inseparable’ US-Canada relations
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as 2023 Mrs. Mississippi American.
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as Mrs. Mississippi American
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame