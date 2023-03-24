Amber Alert issued for missing N.C. 9-month-old

Kayson Osiah Monk
Kayson Osiah Monk(Greensboro Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (Gray News) - Police are searching for a missing 9-month-old boy in North Carolina.

The Greensboro Police Department says Kayson Osiah Monk has brown eyes and brown curly hair. He weighs 30 pounds.

The boy was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants, and a gray jacket.

He is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk in a burgundy or red Saturn Vue with a North Carolina license tag. The vehicle has a broken rear window.

Anyone with information should call 911 or the Greensboro Police Department at (336) 373-2435.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun said Jocquiez Deshaundre Williams was arrested Mar. 19 but gave fake...
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department nabs Hinds County murder suspect
Dr. Gregory Auzenne
Mississippi doctor avoids prison time for health care fraud
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $40,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Arrest report: MSU professor sent $39,000 in scholarship money to spouse
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in...
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child

Latest News

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lawyer asks about missing GoPro video
Police arrested a Grubhub driver but made sure the customer got their food.
Police deliver customer’s food after arresting Grubhub driver
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
A union representing 30,000 Los Angeles school staff launched a three-day strike Tuesday. (CNN,...
Los Angeles school strike set to end, but no deal announced
This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat...
Utah social media law means kids need approval from parents