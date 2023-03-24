City of Meridian Arrest Report March 24, 2023
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
|Name
|Birth Year
|Charge
|Address
|CORY L REED
|1987
|HOMELESS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|DESTINY D FLETCHER
|2000
|3923 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|SIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
|LARRY L WATSON
|1981
|6204 BOUNDS RD APT 149 MERIDIAN, MS
|DISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
|RODERICK J BROWN
|1978
|701 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|WILLFUL TRESPASSING
|APRIL R COMBS
|1996
|3813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MS
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
|Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:16 AM on March 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
