City of Meridian Arrest Report March 24, 2023

Daily Docket
Daily Docket
By WTOK Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NameBirth YearChargeAddress
CORY L REED1987HOMELESSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
DESTINY D FLETCHER20003923 28TH ST MERIDIAN, MSSIMPLE ASSAULT THREAT
LARRY L WATSON19816204 BOUNDS RD APT 149 MERIDIAN, MSDISTURBANCE OF A FAMILY
RODERICK J BROWN1978701 26TH ST MERIDIAN, MSWILLFUL TRESPASSING
APRIL R COMBS19963813 20TH ST MERIDIAN, MSDISORDERLY CONDUCT
DISTURBANCE OF A BUSINESS
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from March 23, 2023 at 6:00 AM to March 24, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 11:16 AM on March 23, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 700 block of 23rd Avenue. Entry was gained through a door.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 3 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

