By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The community came together to remember a fallen Meridian Police Officer and help support his family

Last June, the death of officer Kennis Croom, while in the line of duty, shook our town, the Meridian Police Department, and most importantly his family.

Today members of the police force and our community came together at Bonita Lakes to honor Officer Croom with a 3K walk and run.

They also raised money to help support his family.

“Today we’re having a 3k walk slash run in memory of Kennis Croom, the fallen officer who died last year, June 9th, 2022. Croom was a very loved individual and I wanna always keep that memory of him going. I don’t ever want to forget him and I don’t want the community or the world to ever forget him.” said Chanetta Stevens, Investigator with MPD.

Through registration fees and donations, the walk raised $2000 for Crooms family. Donations are still being accepted. If you would like to make a donation, you may do so through Cash app, $3KrunwalkforCroom.

