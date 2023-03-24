Community mourning death of ‘beloved’ elementary school teacher, unborn child

Kelsey Holder, a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary, has died. (Source: WSMV)
By Tony Garcia and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOPKINSVILLE, KY. (WSMV/Gray News) - A Kentucky community is mourning the death of an elementary school teacher and her unborn child.

WSMV reports that Kelsey Holder, 32, of Hopkinsville, died on Tuesday, along with her unborn child, who was stillborn.

According to a social media post, she and her husband, Wesley, were expecting the baby in July.

Christian County Schools said Holder was a fifth-grade teacher at Pembroke Elementary and began her teaching career in 2013.

“Ms. Holder was a beloved teacher at Pembroke Elementary School where she taught fifth grade. [She] will be deeply missed by her co-workers, friends, and students,” a spokesperson for Christian County Public Schools said.

Joint funeral services are scheduled for Saturday at First United Methodist Church, with the burial following at Rosedale Cemetery in Pembroke. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Officials have not immediately released a cause of death for Holder or the child.

