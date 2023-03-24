Election coverage: Andrea Davis runs for Justice Court Judge Place 1

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Andrea Davis has lived in Clarke County her entire life and wants to be involved in the community around her.

Davis believes that she has the qualities needed to fill any seat, but with the justice court judge of place one in Clarke County opening up, she believes that is the perfect time to run.

“I’m relatable. I’m transparent. I’m genuine. I’ve lived in the projects. I back in the early 90s, my professional career began at Burlington Industries, but I didn’t walk through the door as the first African American female department manager, I walked in the door as a sweeper, so I can relate to the lowest of lows, and I can sit at the table with the CEO’s as well,” said Davis.

When asked about how her campaign was going, she said.

“My campaign started over 40 years ago. When I graduated from Quitman High School as an undergraduate, I embarked on a career at USM in Hattiesburg, Ms. I stumbled along the way. OK. Had to drop out of college. I started work at Burlington, utilized their employment assistance program, and went back to school and obtained my bachelor’s degree in business,” said Davis.

As a judge, one must apply the law in their courtroom, and Davis wants it to be known that if you enter her courtroom, you must be ready for what’s to come.

“No one wants to live in a crime-riddled community. I have raised my children there. I have my grandchildren there, and that’s why this role is so important for me. I want them to be able to grow up in a community that’s safe, so I’m going to apply the law as the rules and regulations require,” said Davis.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.