FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Severe Risk for Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Severe storms will threaten our area on Friday. Your morning will be cloudy & muggy with spotty light showers, but these won’t be severe. However, by the evening, the atmosphere will be supportive of possible severe storms including damaging wind (main threat) and possible large hail. Also, tornadoes are possible, and conditions are such that should a tornado form... it could be strong (EF2 or higher) and potentially long tracked. Also, it’ll be windy (even away from storms) with sustained winds of 15-25mph...gusts 30-45mph.

The best timing for severe storms in our area will be between 7PM Friday - 3AM Saturday. From there, conditions will become less favorable for severe weather... yet spotty showers will be possible through Daybreak.

All of this will happen ahead of a cold front that won’t cross until later on Saturday. So, not only will it be a warm Friday with mid-upper 80s, but similar weather hang around into Saturday. Behind the front, 70s return for Sunday. However, clouds and PM showers will also help with cooler temps as a stalled boundary hangs out just south of us. Unsettled weather will also follow us into early next week, so you’ll need the umbrella.

