First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! We remain under a level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather. Light rain shower are possible through the morning, so pack your umbrella before heading out the door. Heavy rain moves in ahead of the cold front system as we near 5pm this evening. Try to limit travel as much as possible this evening as heavy rain will last through early Saturday morning. A cold front system is set to cross our area at that time bringing the potential for wind gust over 40mph, large hail, and tornadoes.

Go over your safety plan with your family making sure everyone know the safest location to go in the event that a tornado warning is in our area. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated every step of the way if we have threaten weather in our area. You can stay updated with us by downloading the FREE WTOK Weather app. Stay safe and have a fantastic Friday.

