First Alert: Weather Alert Day!

Level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather
Level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather(WTOK)
By Avaionia Smith
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-yay! We remain under a level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather. Light rain shower are possible through the morning, so pack your umbrella before heading out the door. Heavy rain moves in ahead of the cold front system as we near 5pm this evening. Try to limit travel as much as possible this evening as heavy rain will last through early Saturday morning. A cold front system is set to cross our area at that time bringing the potential for wind gust over 40mph, large hail, and tornadoes.

Go over your safety plan with your family making sure everyone know the safest location to go in the event that a tornado warning is in our area. Storm Team 11 will be sure to keep you all updated every step of the way if we have threaten weather in our area. You can stay updated with us by downloading the FREE WTOK Weather app. Stay safe and have a fantastic Friday.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in...
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report March 23, 2023

Latest News

Have ways of getting severe alerts
FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Severe Risk for Friday
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 23rd, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 23rd, 2023
Go over safety plan with your family
First Alert: Friday brings the next chance for severe weather
All forms of severe weather will be possible
FIRST ALERT: Severe storms remain possible for Friday