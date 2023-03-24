Judge Larry Primeaux to retire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A retirement celebration was held for a Lauderdale and Clarke County judge Friday.

Judge Lawrence Primeaux, age 73, served for 16 years as one of two chancellors of the 12th Chancery Court.

He announced he will be retiring on March 31st. He took office on January 2, 2007.

The 12th chancery district includes Lauderdale and Clarke counties.

Prior to being a judge, Primeaux practiced law for 33 years.

Primeaux says that he is completely retiring from law. He plans to spend his retirement enjoying time with his family.

