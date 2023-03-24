Lauderdale County Board approves Clarkdale softball facility proposal

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Clarkdale High School received incredible news on Thursday as the Lauderdale County School Board approved a final proposal for a new Clarkdale softball facility.

“I mean I just can’t stop thinking about how grateful I am,” Lady Bulldogs Head Coach Grant Hill said. “For them to take the time and to give us almost a brand new field when they could have just you know band-aided it together. Instead they did right by us and did right by the girls and also the parents who deserve it. I know it’s been a long process and I know everybody had to make some tough decisions and I appreciate them really helping us out,” Hill said.

It’s been nearly a year since the Bulldogs suffered damage to their softball field due to a tornado, which left a devastating aftermath.

“My first instinct was to think about my players and my Seniors especially that were not going to be able to finish out the year. Now moving forward, everyday we show up and control what we can control. To be honest, we really have not missed a beat since the tornado. We’ve been able to still practice on the field and really it’s been almost the same,” Hill said.

Clarkdale faithful will not have to wait long to see production as the operations department revealed that the estimated start date of the build is either late May or the first of June.

“It will look for the most part totally new. I mean, it will be a brand new facility,” LCSD Director of Operations Adam Foreman said. “The only thing that’s currently there now will basically be the locker room building, which did not take much damage. So, everything else will be practically new,” Foreman added.

The day after the tornado, players and families came to look at their beloved field where they shared countless memories, but with this new proposal being approved, it brings a chance to make new ones.

“It’s been really cool actually because that’s where a bunch of these girls played ball Rec softball growing up,” Hill said. “So when we started playing out there, they started thinking about all the memories of when they were little. Like all the stories that came out like this is where I hit my first home run and just stories of them playing together on the Rec ball team. It’s actually been really cool to hear those stories,” he said.

With a new field on the way, the city of Meridian can’t wait to see the Lady Bulldogs return home.

