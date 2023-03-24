Lions sweep Eagles in Doubleheader

EMCC Celebrates a win in game one
EMCC Celebrates a win in game one
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The EMCC Lions traveled to the Sammie Davidson Complex to take on the MCC Eagles in a softball doubleheader this afternoon.

A solo home run from 2nd baseman, Mattie Granberry, put MCC up 2-0 in after the 3rd inning, but MCC would get one of those runs back in the top of the 4th inning.

The Lions scored two runs on in the 5th inning, after a throwing error by Eagles shortstop, Shilon Watts.

EMCC pitcher, Laken Firth, would shut the door over the final three frames, giving the Lions the win in game one, 3-2.

Game 2 followed after, and the Lions won 5-3.

The Lions improve to 9-21 on the season, and they are back home next Wednesday, taking on Coahoma Community College.

MCC falls to 7-22 on the season, and are back in action against Southwest Mississippi Community College next Wednesday.

