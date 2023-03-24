MAE and supporters say state lawmakers have historic opportunity to fully fund education

The group held signs at the State Capitol Thursday encouraging lawmakers to prioritize public education
The group says the state has the money and it is time to make sure students get the quality education they deserve.
The group says the state has the money and it is time to make sure students get the quality education they deserve.(WLBT)
By Maggie Wade
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A group of educators calling themselves the Public School Caucus is reminding state lawmakers of the importance of fully funding education in Mississippi.

State Senator David Blount joined the group on the steps of the State Capitol to encourage lawmakers to fully fund MAEP.
State Senator David Blount joined the group on the steps of the State Capitol to encourage lawmakers to fully fund MAEP.(WLBT)

Members of the Mississippi Association of Educators were joined by State Senator David Blount and other advocates to encourage legislators to provide funding through MAEP or the Mississippi Adequate Education Program.

Castanon Luna says educators use their own money to make sure students have what they need in classrooms.
Castanon Luna says educators use their own money to make sure students have what they need in classrooms.(WLBT)

MAE’s Executive Director tells 3 On Your Side this is a double investment in both classrooms and the state economy.

He adds MAE has talked with over seven-thousand educators who say too many children lack resources in the classroom to make sure they have a quality education, including one-on-one technology.

Antonio Castanon Luna said, “We have educators who are coming out of their own pockets to bridge the gap between what our schools have and what our students need. And so when we think about having the opportunity to have a graduate that is prepared for a 21st century world and to be able to compete globally and create a strong economy in Mississippi, we cannot afford to lose one more day.”

The group at the State Capitol Thursday told us this is a historic opportunity for lawmakers to fully fund schools.

They say the state has the money and it is time to prioritize public education.

