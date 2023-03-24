Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as Mrs. Mississippi American

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A City of Newton native has been recently crowned as Mrs. Mississippi American.

Tiara Brown was crowned the 2023 Mrs. Mississippi American earlier this month.

The pageant is a competition for married women in the Magnolia State that works to promote confidence, drive, family and sisterhood.

Brown is a sixth grade inclusion teacher at N.H. Pilate Middle School in Newton. Inclusion teachers make sure special education students integrate smoothly into general education classes.

During her reign, she wants to work to improve students’ attitudes about their own abilities and skills.

“My platform is mentoring youth. I feel strongly about the outcomes of our youth. I do see, as a teacher and a coach, I do see a lot of our students coming through and they have self-doubt, and low self-esteem. My main goal is to try to instill in them confidence, try to build confidence in themselves. I know I can’t teach confidence, but I can lead by example and play towards their strengths. Then, eventually go to work towards their weaknesses,” said Brown.

The Mrs. Mississippi American organization works with a charity called Victoria’s Voice that works to prevent drug usage in teens.

Brown will compete this August in the Mrs. American Pageant in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.