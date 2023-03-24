Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning

Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning
Parchman inmate found dead Friday morning(WTVA/Mississippi Department of Corrections)
By WLBT Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARCHMAN, Miss. (WTVA) — Authorities are investigating the death of a Parchman inmate.

Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton said jail officials found Earnest Williams unresponsive Friday morning.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, the coroner said. A cause of death has not been determined.

Williams, 30, was convicted in Monroe County of methamphetamine possession, according to the Mississippi Department of Corrections’ website.

He was sentenced in May 2021 and was scheduled to be released in May 2025.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two passengers in a 2016 Ford Focus died in the crash.
Names released in fatal crash on Hwy. 19 in Neshoba County
Tonya Danielle Long and Frederick Allen Logan are charged with criminally negligent homicide in...
Parents indicted in death of Choctaw Co. child
(Left to right) 22-year-old Alicia Jackson, 23-year-old Bralin Jackson, 27-year-old Devin...
4 charged with murder of 18-year-old found dead in Holly Springs National Forest
A 6-year-old boy was found naked in a cage inside a northeast Philly home, police said.
6-year-old boy found naked in cage, Philadelphia police say
Chuck and Charley Morris were vacationing in Arkansas and decided to go kayaking at a lake last...
Father, son missing after kayaking trip during spring break

Latest News

Memphis police
4 officers in Tyre Nichols case now decertified
Level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Alabama’s 2023 legislative session is underway. A bill working its way through the legislature...
Bill in Ala. Legislature would allow parents to claim unborn child as dependent
ALL SCHOLASTIC SPORTS TEAM JACK GIBSON