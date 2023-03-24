Sean Payton swipes former Saints receiver Marquez Callaway, report

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) was up prior to an NFL football game...
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) was up prior to an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former Saints wide receiver and current free agent Marquez Callaway plans to sign a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos, according to ESPN senior reporter Jeremy Fowler.

Under Payton’s leadership, Callaway hauled in a career-high 46 catches for 698 yards and six touchdowns. Late in the 2021 season, Callaway recorded his first ever 100-yard receiving game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Last season, with Dennis Allen at the helm, Callaway disappointed many, catching only 16 passes for 158 yards and one touchdown. The emergence of rookie Chris Olave and addition of Jarvis Landry contributed to his dip in production.

Callaway joins a Broncos receiving corps that includes Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler, and Kendall Hinton.

