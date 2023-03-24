Thursday high school baseball, softball highlights

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - There was a ‘cross county’ showdown Thursday in local high school baseball and it was a battle of the ancient warrior mascots. The West Lauderdale Knights visited the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans in a rivalry matchup.

Northeast’s Travis Ainsworth started in dominant fashion on the hill striking out one in a scoreless top of the first. But the Knights would respond with a one-two-three inning, all tied up at zero after one.

Ainsworth would keep the shutout going with some nasty breaking balls in the top of the second. In the bottom of the second, the Trojans finally got some offense going with Jace Brown’s sac fly to left field that scored Shayne Shaefer. One more would come around to score in the inning.

The Knights responded immediately. Jacob Wooten dropped one in front of a diving right fielder and started the rally with a leadoff triple. He would be brought home by Jackson Parker to get the Knights within one....

And it would end up being more than enough. The Knights would get the run rule victory in the sixth inning, 13-2.

In other action, Neshoba Central traveled to West Lauderdale to take on the Knights. This game was delayed for close to 30 minutes due to a power outage in the area, as coaches and officials discussed what to do.

It eventually gets underway and check out a play from West Lauderdale’s shortstop as she ranges into the outfield and makes an over the shoulder catch for the out.

Not to be outdone, less than an inning later a NC right fielder caught a fly-out and fired the ball home for the double-play.

The Lady Rockets would hang on as they beat the Lady Knights 2-1.

