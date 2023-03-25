36th Annual Martin Day

Event held to raise money for Martin Volunteer Fire Department
The Martin Community showed up today to help support their local Volunteer Fire Department.
The Martin Community showed up today to help support their local Volunteer Fire Department.(WTOK - TV)
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MARTIN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Martin Community showed up today to help support their local Volunteer Fire Department.

Martin Day is held the last Saturday in March to raise funds for the Martin Volunteer Fire Department. It is often volunteers who are the first to respond to house fires or accidents.

Residents outside of the city limits rely on volunteer fire departments in times of crisis. And these departments rely on the support of their community just as much.

“The 36th Annual Martin Day Festivities cookout fundraiser, we rely on donations and fundraisers to get the money to buy equipment that we need to protect our community. We just bought a set of turn out gear for a firefighter. Turnout gear is what you wear to go into a house fire, just the jacket and the pants worth over $3000. And people don’t realize how much money we save them on insurance every year. We have worked really hard to get a class 7 rating which saves the average homeowner over $1000 a year on their insurance.” said Al Davis, MVFD Board President

Reach out to your local volunteer fire department to learn how you can support them or become a volunteer.

