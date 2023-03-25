Allie Cat Festival held Saturday in Downtown Meridian

Downtown Meridian was full of music, food, and fun today for a very important cause.
A festival and a run to bring awareness to organ, tissue, and eye donation.
By Cara Shirley
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Allie Carruth passed away in 2017 at just 6 years old. In her death, her parents, Bill and Leslie Carruth, were able to find some peace by donating her organs. By giving the gift of life, Allie would help other live on.

Today they held the 6th Annual Allie Cat Run and Festival to help raise money for a cause that is now very personal to them.

It’s a time when we can celebrate Allie Carruth, our daughter, and she was an organ donor. So it’s just a festival and a run to just bring awareness to organ tissue and eye donation and the importance of it and honor those who have donated and acknowledge those have been recipients. We raise money for MORA, which is the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency. And then we also have a senior scholarship with Allie cat. So, it’s the Allie Carruth Scholarship that’s given out to a senior in Lauderdale County.

The Carruth family would like to thank all of the volunteers who work tirelessly to help make this event possible.

If you would like to find out more about “MORA” or how you can donate to Allie Cat click the links below.

MORA

Allie Cat

