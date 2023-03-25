FIRST ALERT: TORNADO WATCH is in effect for parts of our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

A Tornado Watch is in effect for our MS Counties until Midnight. The environment is supportive of severe storms that could produce damaging wind (primary), hail, and tornadoes. Unfortunately, if a tornado forms, it could be strong (EF2 or higher)...and long tracked. So, it’s important that you know where your safe place is and have ways of getting alerts....even while you sleep tonight. The greatest risk for severe storms will be now through 3AM on Saturday. After that time, atmospheric conditions become less supportive for severe storms, but some showers will continue in isolated areas through around sunrise.

Wind is another issue tonight, and a Wind Advisory is in effect through 3AM Saturday due to potential wind gusts over 40 mph. Winds this strong are expected even away from thunderstorms.

After sunrise Saturday, clouds will make room for sunshine, and it’ll be an overall nice day. Highs will remain above the average with mid-upper 80s expected. Sunday brings a quiet morning, but showers & storms return by the afternoon and evening (affiliated with a stalled boundary). Highs will reach the upper 70s.

Next week, the stalled boundary will keep showers in the forecast for Monday. Tuesday, the boundary will start to move, but it’ll keep morning showers in our area before we dry out by the afternoon as we get behind the front. Cooler weather moves in by Midweek.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.