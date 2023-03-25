FIRST ALERT: Tracking another round of severe weather

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas along...
Severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor.(WTOK)
By Chase Franks
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -March 24th, 2023, will forever go down in the record books after last night’s storms ravaged towns across Mississippi.

We aren’t out of the woods just yet either as another round of severe storms will be pushing through our area tonight and then a separate round on Sunday. Tonight we are under a marginal risk with some of us being extended into a slight risk for storms that will come into our area around the 8 pm timeframe and last into the overnight. The main threat for tonight is damaging wind gusts and hail up to a quarter size.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls, and tornadoes will be possible with any severe storms that develop. The main time will be from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we head through the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
A 6-year-old boy was found naked in a cage inside a northeast Philly home, police said.
6-year-old boy found naked in cage, Philadelphia police say
Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat has ended
Mississippi State University-Meridian has received approval for Doctor of Psychology and...
First doctoral program approved for MSU-Meridian
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as 2023 Mrs. Mississippi American.
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as Mrs. Mississippi American

Latest News

MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
MEMA releases shelter locations; Red Cross provides meals after deadly Miss. storm
Highs will stay above the average
Nice and warm for your Saturday
Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat has ended
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 24th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 24th, 2023