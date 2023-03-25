FIRST ALERT: Tracking another round of severe weather

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -March 24th, 2023, will forever go down in the record books after last night’s storms ravaged towns across Mississippi.

We aren’t out of the woods just yet either as another round of severe storms will be pushing through our area tonight and then a separate round on Sunday. Tonight we are under a marginal risk with some of us being extended into a slight risk for storms that will come into our area around the 8 pm timeframe and last into the overnight. The main threat for tonight is damaging wind gusts and hail up to a quarter size.

Severe thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening, especially for areas along and south of the Interstate 20 corridor. Damaging wind gusts, hail up to the size of golf balls, and tornadoes will be possible with any severe storms that develop. The main time will be from 2 pm to 10 pm.

Make sure you have ways of staying updated as we head through the next couple of days.

