Gov. Reeves issues State of Emergency following deadly storms

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves has issued a State of Emergency in all counties affected by the severe storms which occurred across Mississippi Friday night.

The area impacted include Sharkey, Humphreys, Carroll, and Monroe counties.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency stated early Saturday morning that at least 23 people were killed and dozens are injured by the storms that happened overnight.

Four people have been reported missing as well.

“I’m devastated by the destruction and loss of life that these storms have caused,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “The state of Mississippi will continue doing everything we can to marshal every resource available to support our fellow Mississippians who are in need. The state will be there to help them rebuild. We’re not going anywhere and we’re in it for the long haul. Please join me in praying for the family and friends of those who lost loved ones in this trying time.”

Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann has also released a statement on the storm aftermath.

Governor Reeves directed all state agencies to discharge their emergency responsibilities as deemed necessary and set forth in Mississippi’s Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.

If you or someone you know has been affected by the storms and are in need of shelter or meals, click here.

If you’d like to donate bottled water, canned goods, and/or paper products for the victims of the storms that struck our state last night, you can donate these items at the Armory at the Mississippi Fairgrounds between 1:30 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.

