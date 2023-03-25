MEMA: 23 dead, dozens injured following Friday night tornadoes

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people have lost their lives following the state-wide tornadoes Friday night.

According to the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, 23 people have died, with “dozens” injured along with four missing people have been confirmed by the agency as of 6:20 a.m.

MEMA says there are multiple local and state search and rescue teams currently working at this time.

Assets are on the ground to assist those impacted.

MEMA has also stated that they are currently having a meeting, with information regarding sheltering and feeding operations “coming soon.”

“The loss will be felt in these towns forever. Please pray for God’s hand to be over all who lost family and friends,” Governor Tate Reeves said in a tweet.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
Miss. men arrested in theft ring of trucks, farm equipment
A 6-year-old boy was found naked in a cage inside a northeast Philly home, police said.
6-year-old boy found naked in cage, Philadelphia police say
Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat has ended
Mississippi State University-Meridian has received approval for Doctor of Psychology and...
First doctoral program approved for MSU-Meridian
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as 2023 Mrs. Mississippi American.
Newton native, Tiara Brown, crowned as Mrs. Mississippi American

Latest News

Highs will stay above the average
Nice and warm for your Saturday
Continue to have ways of getting alerts
FIRST ALERT: Severe threat has ended
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 24th, 2023
Today's Weather - Avaionia Smith - March 24th, 2023
Level 2 slight risk to level 3 enhanced risk for severe weather
First Alert: Weather Alert Day!
Have ways of getting severe alerts
FIRST ALERT: Enhanced Severe Risk for Friday